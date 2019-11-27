6,000 customers in Sonoma County without power after storm

Nearly 6,000 customers remained without power in Sonoma County Wednesday morning in the aftermath of the season’s first major rainstorm, a cold front that featured strong winds and left a dusting of snow on some local mountain peaks.

The power outages, all storm-related, impacted 4,100 customers in Santa Rosa, nearly 700 in Sonoma and about 375 customers in Bodega Bay. Crews were on the ground making repairs, though there was no estimated time of restoration for any of the local outages, PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland said.

“We can’t predict Mother Nature unfortunately with these storms coming,” McFarland said. “Crews are out there and making repairs when they find damage.”

Wildfire cameras scattered through the region showed storm dropped snow at the highest elevations, including on Mount St. Helena and Cow Mountain west of Clear Lake.

The Sonoma County airport saw just over an inch of rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The heaviest rainfall at the airport was recorded during rush hour Tuesday evening, when about a half an inch of rain came from about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said. In total, the airport picked up 1.04 inches of rain as of Wednesday morning.

Sebastopol saw about 1.3 inches of rain, and Petaluma recorded 0.9 inches of Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Venado, the village in the hills west of Healdsburg that typically sees the brunt of winter storms, was the Bay Area’s wettest location, receiving 1.88 inches, Peterson added.

“They’re more prime to bring up perception than the valley to the east,” Peterson said. “The terrain brings out the moisture.”

Sonoma County is expected to see weaker, scattered showers throughout Wednesday. Rain will taper off for Thanksgiving Day, though some higher elevations may see lingering showers, Peterson said.

Widespread below-freezing temperatures are expected from Cloverdale down to Sonoma overnight into Thursday, when the daytime highs will range from the upper 40s in the hills to the lower 50s in the valleys.

A second, potentially wetter system could come through the area over the weekend, though meteorologists have a clearer forecast in the coming days, Peterson said.

“It’s starting to look like last season, when it was bone dry in the first few weeks of November and then we started to pick up with the rain,” Peterson said.

Neither the CHP or the Santa Rosa Police reported significant traffic collisions from Tuesday’s rainstorm.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.