Satellite image shows 'bomb cyclone' from space

The storm that dumped more than an inch of rain on Sonoma County was part of a "bomb cyclone," according to weather experts, who shared an image of the phenomenon from space.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted the satellite imagery early Wednesday showing the Oregon and Northern California coasts. The agency warned of heavy snow, strong winds and freezing rain that may impact Thanksgiving travel.

A "bomb cyclone" is a rapidly strengthening storm categorized by a precipitous drop in atmospheric pressure, according to the NOAA.