Satellite image shows 'bomb cyclone' from space

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019, 12:33PM
The storm that dumped more than an inch of rain on Sonoma County was part of a "bomb cyclone," according to weather experts, who shared an image of the phenomenon from space.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted the satellite imagery early Wednesday showing the Oregon and Northern California coasts. The agency warned of heavy snow, strong winds and freezing rain that may impact Thanksgiving travel.

A "bomb cyclone" is a rapidly strengthening storm categorized by a precipitous drop in atmospheric pressure, according to the NOAA.

The Tuesday storm knocked out power to thousands in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Bodega Bay. Another storm is expected to hit over the weekend so keep those umbrellas handy.

