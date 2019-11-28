Chris Smith: Hail, on Friday, the guy in the white beard and all who wear badges

Santa Claus will trade his sleigh for a firetruck as the Winter Lights festival in Old Courthouse Square on Friday honors the firefighters, peace officers, National Guardsmen and first responders who keep us safe.

With winter approaching after another fiery, frightful fall, the theme of the annual tree lighting celebration is gratitude. The festivities will start at 4 with yuletide music by the SRJC Choir, and the arrival by firetruck of Santa Claus. There will be photos with the jolly elf, face painting, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, food trucks, free hot chocolate for the kids and other beverages for the grown-ups.

The stage show, set for 6:30 p.m., will pay tribute to the emergency personnel who work around the clock and put themselves in danger during disasters such as October’s Kincade fire.

Performances by Windsor Dance Academy and Transcendence Theatre Company will lead to comments, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., by Congressman Mike Thompson and other luminaries.

The hosting Santa Rosa Metro Chamber will invite all of the first responders present to come onto the stage for recognition just ahead of the tree lighting and the customary candle memorial by Sutter Health.

And with that, there will be no denying that Holiday Season 2019 has arrived.

...

THE SAME MAN has, for the past two decades, ushered in Christmas to the Wikiup-Larkfield-Mark West area.

This 6-foot-3 fellow years ago purchased a professional, extra-large Santa Claus suit. Days after Thanksgiving each year, he climbs onto a firetruck and, bearing pounds and pounds of candy canes, delights the kids of all ages who gather for the Holiday Tree Lighting by the Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.

Hit awfully hard by the Tubbs fire and menaced by the Kincade, that area surely feels ready for the winter rain and the warming comforts of the holidays.

Neighbors will come together at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for a community tree lighting, refreshments and singing by students of the Mark West Union School District.

Channeling Santa, once again, will be mortgage broker, political animal, broadcaster and ex-Healdsburg City Council member Peter Foppiano.

...

DINING OUT is one thing that we who share this lovely little jewel in the global mosaic do well. And there may be no better day in Sonoma County to share a meal out than next Thursday, Dec. 5.

It’s Dining Out for Life day. More than 70 restaurants will donate a portion of the day’s sales to Food for Thought, provider of nutritious food to hundreds of people living with HIV and other serious illnesses.

Ambassadors of Food for Thought will be at participating eateries to welcome and thank diners, and to gently provide an opportunity for individual donations to the Forestville-based nonprofit’s mission.

Check out fftfoodbank.org for more details and a list of the participating restaurants. I see that Walter Hansel Bistro is fully booked on Dec. 5, so it will donate 100 percent of receipts to Food For Thought also on Dec. 4.

I look forward to being a Dining Out for Life ambassador once again from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mac’s Deli & Cafe. Love to see you there.

