Healdsburg woman hurt in fatal crash on Hwy. 101 in Humboldt County

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2019, 7:39PM
A head-on collision in Humboldt County on Highway 101 during heavy rainfall and hail Wednesday afternoon killed one man and injured two other people, including a resident of Healdsburg.

The crash occurred about 12:50 p.m., south of Salmon Creek Road north of Garberville, according to a CHP news release. Two men were traveling south on the highway in an SUV when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

Teresa Bowles, 45, of Healdsburg, was driving her Ford Excursion in the northbound lane when the SUV crossed directly into her path, causing her to strike the SUV head-on. Both cars came to a stop, blocking both northbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, CHP said. His name was being withheld until authorities have notified his family. The passenger, whose name wasn’t released, sustained major injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment. Bowles sustained minor to moderate injuries, and was transported to Jerold Phelps Hospital in Garberville for treatment.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, CHP said.

Highway 101 was closed for about two hours because of the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

