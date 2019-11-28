Arrest made in July hit-and-run death of Mendocino skateboarder

Mendocino County law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested Ricky Faustino Santos, 36, in connection the hit-and-run death of a Mendocino skateboarder in July.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by the California Highway Patrol into the death of Calum Taite Pulido, 21, who suffered fatal injuries when he was struck July 18 on Little Lake Road near the intersection with Highway 1 in the town of Mendocino.

Santos, who is suspected of being the passenger in vehicle that killed Pulido, was charged with being an “accessory” to the crime, according to a CHP press release.

He was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Thursday at a residence on the 4400 block of Main Street in Mendocino. Officials are still searching for Gina Rae Bean, 41, the suspected driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for both suspects.

Just before Santos was arrested, CHP officers and a Mendocino County Sheriff’s sergeant went to the home of Bean’s father in Fort Bragg, but she was not there, officials said.

The CHP said anyone with information on where to find Bean should contact local law enforcement officials or the Ukiah CHP office at 707-467-4000.

