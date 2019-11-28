Freeze warning issued for North Bay on Thanksgiving night

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Thanksgiving night, alerting Sonoma County residents that they could see temperatures drop to the low 20s.

The freeze warning runs from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, temperatures in North Bay valleys temperatures ranging from 22 to 30 degrees. The Sonoma County Airport could see temperatures as low as 24 degrees, said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“The storm system that brought all the rain the other night has since drifted south and all the cold air that came with it is now over the Bay Area,” Tangen said.

People without access to heat or proper shelter are at the highest risk, the weather service said.

Lengthy exposure to such low temperatures could be harmful to unsheltered pets and livestock. The sustained cold could also endanger sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered and potentially damage exposed water pipes.

For most of Santa Rosa, temperatures are expected to be around 28 degrees. Valleys and lower elevations area expected to be the coldest, Tangen said.

“Some of the hills, mid-slopes won’t be quite as cold as the valley floor,” he said. “Lots of times the cold air settles down in the valley.”

Tangen said the cold snap is “the tail end” of Tuesday’s rainstorm. That storm system has since moved south leaving cold air to settle over the Bay Area before the next wet storm front moves in on Saturday.

“When there’s no clouds, heat rises and escapes out to space,” he said. “That’s why on clear nights it’s often colder than on cloudy nights.”

Tangen said rain is set to return to the North Bay on Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the evening, part of a multi-day atmospheric river. Periodic rain showers could fall into Wednesday.

“It’s definitely a wet period that we’ve gotten into now,” Tangen said.

