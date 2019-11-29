Subscribe

5 teens arrested for Thanksgiving night robbery at Fremont Target

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 29, 2019, 9:05AM
FREMONT — Police say officers arrested five teenagers Thanksgiving night on suspicion of robbing a San Francisco Bay Area Target and firing shot at security guards before fleeing in a car.

The Fremont Police Department says in a statement Friday that officers responded late Thursday to the store at a Fremont shopping mall after several reports of shots fired.

It says the teens ranging in age from 17 to 19 stole video games and other items and that when a getaway car arrived, one of them fired multiple rounds into the air as the suspects piled into the car and fled.

Officers gave chase in a brief pursuit that ended after the car stopped and one of the suspects tried to flee on foot.

The department says officers arrested that teenager and the other four and recovered a gun and the stolen items from the car.

