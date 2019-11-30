Interviews set for Sonoma County deputies involved in arrest that led to man’s death

The Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and Sebastopol police officers involved in an arrest that led to a suspect’s in-custody death Wednesday will be interviewed by investigators Saturday, Santa Rosa police said.

The man, whose name authorities continued to withhold, had “a medical emergency” after deputies placed him in a type of stranglehold to detain him and then put him in handcuffs, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. He died at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

The man was driving what sheriff’s officials said appeared to be a vehicle reported stolen in a carjacking when he sped away from a deputy and two Sebastopol police officers Wednesday morning. The pursuit ended on Sutton Road, west of Petaluma, where deputies used their cars to box the man’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man fought with officers as they tried to arrest him, even after they used a Taser on him. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies then used a carotid restraint, which involves putting one’s arm around the suspect’s neck in a V shape to block blood from flowing to the brain.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is leading investigation under county protocol for serious or fatal law enforcement incidents. Santa Rosa Lt. Dan Marincik said in an email he had no additional information to provide Friday, as the involved deputies and officers have yet to be interviewed. He could not say how many personnel were involved in the arrest but said eight interviews were scheduled for Saturday

The involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave.