Santa Rosa hits 25 degrees, matching record set in 1931

Holiday visitors from nation’s frozen northern tier would have been right at home in Santa Rosa on Thanksgiving. The cold snap between this week’s storms was so strong, in fact, that it matched on Friday an 88-year record low in town, with the mercury bottoming out at 25 degrees — the same as oft-frigid Buffalo, New York.

The last time the mercury dropped so low on Nov. 29 in Santa Rosa was in 1931, the National Weather Service reported on Twitter Friday night.

The low hit between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., in the waning hours of a freeze warning that covered most of the North Bay.

While it was colder in some places near the coast — the Salinas Valley dipped into the low 20s — no place but Santa Rosa in Weather Service’s Bay Area district matched or eclipsed a record, said Will Pi, a meteorologist with the agency.

Windsor bottomed out at 26 degrees, and Petaluma and Healdsburg each saw a low of 28.

Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday were set to be a little warmer, with southerly winds pushing in the next stormfront, an atmospheric river, expected by Saturday afternoon. So get your wintertime bragging in with Buffalo now.