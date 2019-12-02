Known gang member arrested with loaded gun in Mendocino County, police say

A known gang member could face four charges, including a felony, after the 18-year-old was stopped by Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Daniel Audel Ayala was stopped at 2:55 a.m. coming out of the Eagle Middle School parking lot in Redwood Valley, about 70 miles north of Santa Rosa.

The sheriff’s deputy recognized Ayala, according to a sheriff’s department news release, and soon found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

Ayala was already on probation for a prior weapons charge and was arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges, including probation violation.

Because Ayala is a known gang member, according to police, he faces a potential felony charge for carrying a loaded firearm.

Ayala was booked into the Mendocino County Jail, where he was to be held in lieu of $55,000 bail, according to the release.