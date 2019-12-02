Subscribe

2 Californians dead, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park in Utah

LATESHIA BEACHUM
THE WASHINGTON POST
December 2, 2019, 7:41AM
Two people are dead and another injured after falling near Utah's iconic Delicate Arch, according to authorities.

At approximately 7: 30 a.m. Friday, three people fell into the lower bowl area below the sandstone arch at Arches National Park, according to a statement from the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Moab, Utah.

A 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died after the fall. A 30-year-old man was airlifted to Moab Regional Hospital.

All three people were from California and are related, according to The Associated Press.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown told KSL that the cause of the fall is currently unknown, but he did note that the trail was wet and slick at the time of the fall.

The Delicate Arch Trail temporarily closed following the accident but reopened later that evening. Park officials tweeted that winter conditions have caused slippery hiking and warned visitors to proceed with caution.

The 46-foot-tall arch is the most widely known of the 2,000 arches in the park, which receives more than 1.5 million visitors per year, according to the National Park Service. The arch is a Utah icon, appearing as one of three standard-issue license plates options.

Rangers frequently have to rescue those who underestimate the 3-mile-long, 480-foot climb to see the arch up close, according to the National Park Service.

Additional information about the latest incident is expected Monday.

