Firefighters rescue driver after Jenner cliff crash

After plunging about 125 feet down a Jenner cliff, an injured East Bay woman Saturday was rescued from her demolished pickup and lifted to Highway 1 by first responders amid howling winds and pouring rain.

The woman wasn’t badly hurt, which was surprising as her small truck rolled as it dropped toward the small beach below, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said Monday.

“She’s very fortunate. That car went 125 feet down the hill with her in it. Her pickup rolled over twice, landed on its side. She was still in it when we got there,” Baxman said.

The CHP Monday identified the driver as Lucie Tigner, 60, of Pacheco. Tigner told firefighters she’d been camping with family up the coast and had been headed south on her own, accompanied by her small Terrier.

“Partway between Jenner and Russian Gulch there’s a horseshoe curve in there that she drove straight through,” said CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins.

A driver behind the pickup saw the truck disappear over the edge, stopped and called for help about 2:45 p.m.

The initial dispatch was for a vehicle into water, bringing two fire agencies, state parks, the Sheriff’s Office, CHP and an ambulance to the curve north of Jenner known for crashes.

“There’s a turn at the edge of the guardrail, they come too fast and over they go,” said Baxman, a veteran of coast crash responses.

Monte Rio, Cal Fire firefighters and a state coast lifeguard set up a rope rescue system and five picked their way cautiously down the steep, muddy and slick cliff. “The wind was howling. It was raining hard the whole time,” the chief said.

The team used chainsaws to cut through thick brush to get to the pickup, which had stopped in the drainage creek above the beach, in at least a foot of water. At the 1996 Toyota Tacoma they found the driver but no dog, which apparently had run off. They got the woman onto a litter, attached it to the ropes she was pulled to the top.

“She came out of it with a broken collar bone and shoulder injury,” Baxman said. “She’s out of the hospital all ready.”

In better weather, the sheriff’s or CHP helicopter likely would have responded and quickly plucked the victim for a brief ride up the hill. Rope rescues take time, are laborious and can be difficult.

But Saturday’s rescue, with a victim who wasn’t badly injured, provided the crews from multiple agencies to train together, Baxman said. “It was one of those calls when everything was working against you, the weather and terrain, and everything went great.”

Except for the missing dog, which likely was injured in the crash, the chief said.

Firefighters Sunday returned to the curve to work with a tow truck driver retrieving the pickup and also to look for the dog. “We looked all over,” Baxman said. “We can’t find the dog.”

