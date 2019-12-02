Rainfall totals nearly 11.5 inches in Healdsburg hills

Rainfall totals from the weekend storm hit impressive marks, including 11.47 inches of rain in the hills west of Healdsburg and more than 5 inches at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a break on Wednesday. But a new storm should arrive Thursday and run through the weekend bringing another 3-5 inches in North Bay hills and 2-4 inches in the valleys, said Matt Mehle, meteorologist.

No major storm issues were reported in Sonoma County, including in the Kincade burn scar, according to firefighters and emergency dispatchers — perhaps due to the mostly slow and steady rain versus downpours.

Dispatchers reported few calls all weekend involving weather, mainly some small trees and limbs falling and some minor rock slides.

“We were quiet last night, we had one call related to the storm, a tree down across the road. I think the wind didn’t blow as hard as predicted,” said Sonoma County Fire Capt. Fred Leuenberger.

Calls in the west county kept firefighters busy, but nothing serious, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

“We had the usual, little trees down, rock slides,” Baxman said. Calls included a 1:30 a.m. Monday report of a slide on River Road by Rio Nido and a 5 a.m. call for large boulders down on the Cazadero Highway.

