Trump's counsel says president won't participate in House Judiciary Committee's first hearing, calling it 'unfair'

WASHINGTON - As the impeachment inquiry moves into a critical week, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are debating the degree to which the president should participate in a process they have spent more than two months attacking.

On Sunday evening, White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the House Judiciary Committee in a five-page letter that Trump would not participate in its first impeachment hearing, scheduled for Wednesday. The invitation from Chairman Jerrold Nadler "does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process," Cipollone wrote.

Four constitutional scholars - three chosen by Democrats, one by Republicans - are expected to testify on the standards for impeachment. Nadler, D-N.Y., told Trump he had until 6 p.m. Sunday to notify the committee that he or his attorneys would attend; he has given Trump until Friday to decide whether to participate more broadly in the impeachment process.

In his letter Sunday, Cipollone did not rule out participating in future hearings but asked Nadler to detail his plans for the upcoming proceedings, including whether he would allow further testimony and cross-examination of fact witnesses, among them those who already testified before the House Intelligence Committee. He also said Republicans should be able to call additional witnesses.

"Even at this late date, it is not yet clear whether you will afford the President at least these basic, fundamental rights or continue to deny them," Cipollone wrote.

Nadler spokesman Daniel Schwarz declined to comment on Cipollone's letter.

The Trump administration's response suggests it will continue taking a defiant approach to the impeachment proceedings, betting that Republicans will stick together behind a noncooperation strategy meant to cast the inquiry as a partisan witch hunt. The move comes as Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee prepare to meet Tuesday to approve the release of their report detailing the panel's findings on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

On Sunday, Democrats called on the White House to cooperate, suggesting an innocent person would have no problem testifying.

"We're certainly hoping that the president, his counsel, will take advantage of that opportunity if he has not done anything wrong," Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said on ABC News's "This Week." "We're certainly anxious to hear his explanation of that."

But there is a conflict inside the GOP over the extent to which Trump and his congressional defenders ought to engage, even as Republicans signaled that they will continue their aggressive campaign to delegitimize the process as corrupt and unfair.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he understood why the White House might want to skip the Wednesday hearing, calling it "just another rerun" covering ground already surveyed in previous Judiciary Committee hearings.

"This is a complete American waste of time right here," he said.

But he added that Republicans would be more keen to participate in future hearings - particularly one examining the findings of the House Intelligence Committee as prepared by its chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to approve the report's release.

Other Republican lawmakers said Trump could benefit from availing himself of the due-process protections that Nadler has offered, including the right to present evidence, suggest witnesses and cross-examine those called by Democrats to testify.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., a Judiciary Committee member, said on "This Week" that he thought it "would be to the president's advantage" to have counsel participate in the upcoming hearings. "But I can also understand how he is upset at the illegitimate process that we saw unfold in the Intelligence Committee," he said.