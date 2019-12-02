Subscribe

Chicago mayor fires city’s top cop over ‘ethical lapses’

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 2, 2019, 9:23AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Monday, saying her decision was based his “ethical lapses.”

Lightfoot said she decided to fire Johnson after reviewing an inspector general’s report on its investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. Lightfoot didn’t provide additional details.

“Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.”

Johnson announced in November that he would retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the department.

Johnson, a native Chicagoan, held just about every rank on the police force. He was named superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had fired Superintendent Garry McCarthy after the release of the now-infamous video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting Laquan McDonald and was scrambling to restore confidence in both himself and the department.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine