Subscribe

Deputies find body of missing man in Lake Baron in El Dorado County

ASSOCITED PRESS
December 2, 2019, 10:53AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MEYERS — Authorities in Northern California say they have found the body of a man who has been missing since Thanksgiving, in a frozen lake.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the body of 39-year-old David Schmidt Saturday in Lake Baron after deputies used a remotely operated vehicle to search the lake. It says no foul play is suspected.

The office says it received a report Schmidt had gone missing Thursday and that he likely fell through the ice while walking his three dogs.

It says deputies, a dive team, firefighters and a search and rescue team searched Thursday and Friday after finding cold weather clothing in the lake.

The office says the dogs were taken to a vet for treatment.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine