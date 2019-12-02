Subscribe

Concord Police killed man after he allegedly attacks parents

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 2, 2019, 11:01AM
CONCORD — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area say Concord police officers shot and killed a 60-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his elderly parents.

KPIX-TV reports the shooting Sunday in Concord happened after an older couple, aged 85 and 90, called police and said their son was acting “erratically” and was possible under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Concord Police spokesman Cpl. David Petty says they told dispatchers their son was armed with a knife and a plastic gun.

He says that as officers approached the man, he retreated back into his parents’ home. Police then saw the father walk outside the house suffering from serious injuries.

Petty says officers went inside the home and found the suspect “straddling” his mother while holding a knife and fired their weapons at the man.

