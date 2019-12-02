Subscribe

Petaluma man identified as person who died after Sonoma County arrest

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2019, 12:23PM
The man who died last week while in the custody of Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and Sebastopol police was a 52‑year‑old Petaluma resident, according to the Marin County Coroner’s Office.

Dave Glen Ward died Wednesday at Petaluma Valley Hospital after his arrest west of Petaluma stemming from a car chase with law enforcement.

The man was suspected of being in a vehicle reported stolen in a carjacking. Sebastopol police and a deputy spotted the car and tried to stop the driver, who sped away, sheriff’s officials said.

The chase ended on Sutton Road, west of Petaluma, when deputies boxed in the suspect’s vehicle with their patrol vehicles. Officials said Ward fought the law enforcement officers as they tried to arrest him, including after he was hit with an electric shock from a Taser.

To detain him, deputies then held put him in a stranglehold — known technically as a carotid hold — meant to knock a person unconscious. After he was in handcuffs, Ward suffered a “medical emergency” and was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Authorities have not elaborated on the medical emergency Ward was said to have suffered, including to say whether he lost consciousness or stopped breathing during the arrest. The

The death is under investigation by Santa Rosa police.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday and the cause of death will be pending, until the conclusion of the investigation by Santa Rosa police, said Roger Fielding, chief deputy coroner.

Santa Rosa police investigators were set to interview law enforcement officers involved in the incident this past Saturday.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

