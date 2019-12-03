Two suspected of stealing $15,500 worth of clothes from Santa Rosa Lululemon store

Two Vallejo men were in custody Tuesday, suspected of assault and stealing 150 items worth about $15,500 from an upscale exercise apparel store in Montgomery Village Shopping Center in east Santa Rosa.

The two men went into the Lululemon store about 1:30 p.m., Monday, assaulted a security guard and grabbed the haul of yoga‑wear.

Witnesses helped police with a car description and officers alerted neighboring agencies. Soon after, Petaluma police spotted a gold Nissan Pathfinder on Highway 101 near Lakeville Highway and stopped the driver and passenger, according to police.

The two men were arrested and the merchandise recovered. The security guard had a significant injury and was taken to a hospital.

Jarontae Armani Kentrell Madison, 21, and Latrell Lamont King, 22, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of five felonies — grand theft, robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and assault with great bodily injury. Bail was set at $50,000.

Tuesday's incident was the third theft from the clothing store since they opened in 2017.

Officials asked anyone who saw the robbery or has information about it to contact detectives at 707‑543‑3575.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.