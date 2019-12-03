Sheriff: Missing Sonoma man found in Santa Rosa

A Sonoma man with dementia who disappeared Monday afternoon from his home was found Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Conrad Herz, 73, was seen at a Santa Rosa business and authorities were called.

Searchers had spent hours Monday night looking for Herz, who’d walked away from his residence at Sonoma Care & Rehab on Broadway and was last seen about 3:30 p.m. some blocks away near Round Table Pizza on West Napa Street.

He’d left his home wearing pajama bottoms, a green rain jacket over a long‑sleeved shirt and carrying papers in a plastic bag. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Herz suffers from dementia and depression.

Officials didn’t say where the man had spent the night.

