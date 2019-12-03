Buck's antlers get tangled in Christmas lights outside Marin County home

If deer are regular visitors to your front yard, you may want to rethink where you hang your Christmas lights.

The Marin Humane Society received a call that a buck's antlers were tangled with lights in San Anselmo the week of Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook post.

Catching a buck without being charged is challenging, so there's not much that animal services officers can do to help him.

"Luckily, this guy is still able to graze and run just fine," the Facebook post read. "Our officers will continue to monitor the situation but with winter approaching, we're hopeful he'll naturally shed his antlers soon, lights and all."

Marin Humane suggested hanging outdoor lights high and avoiding decorating bushes or shrubs to keep animals safe.