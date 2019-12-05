Santa Rosa rock climber Kevin Jorgeson opens indoor climbing wall for kids in Santa Rosa

Amber Heidtke stood in the gym at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, surprised and delighted in equal measure.

Before her, a legion of 5-, 6- and 7-year olds clambered up the club’s new, 25-foot climbing wall like so many miniature Army Rangers ascending the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc.

Among the most enthusiastic climbers was a towheaded 6-year-old who is not usually a fan of the club’s organized after-school activities.

“This is the first staff-led activity she’s done in about a year,” said Heidtke, the club’s executive director. “Look at her, she loves it.”

The breakthrough took place at Wednesday’s grand opening of the newly minted wall, the product of a partnership between Adidas and the 1Climb Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Kevin Jorgeson, a Santa Rosa native who gained worldwide renown five years ago for his successful free climb of the Dawn Wall, on the southeast face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

With his profile sky high in the wake of an electrifying feat, Jorgeson asked himself: “How can I harness this moment?” The answer: he launched a nonprofit called 1Climb, with the stated goal of introducing his sport to 100,000 children.

He’s put a dent in that figure by opening climbing walls at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. When Jorgeson shared his vision with his sponsor, Adidas, the sporting goods colossus enthusiastically embraced it, pledging to spend $1 million to open 10 indoor climbing walls. The Santa Rosa edifice is the third they’ve launched together.

“One of our key beliefs,” said Patrick Tullos, Adidas’ head of marketing for North America, “is that sport has the power to change lives.” Climbing, he added, “is a cool, amazing, welcoming community. To get access to kids who wouldn’t typically have access to this world is really important to us.”

Adidas shared the cost of this wall with Tricia Dickinson, a climbing advocate and old friend of Jorgeson’s. Upon first hearing about 1Climb, she suggested they put up a wall at the Boys & Girls Club just off Farmers Lane, near Montgomery High School, then kicked in $50,000 to help make it happen.

Each of the new walls is partnered with a serious climbing gym, so that kids who take a serious shine to the sport have a more challenging place to take their passion.

The Santa Rosa kids’ wall was to have partnered with Session Climbing and Fitness, the climbing gym Jorgeson intends to open with his business partner, Mike Shaffer.

Until that climbing center opens its doors, they’ll be “volunteering a bunch” at the Boys & Girls Club,” Jorgeson said.

Session Climbing and Fitness will rise on a lot adjoining South A Street in Santa Rosa, along Highway 101. While construction has been delayed, “It is still a go,” said Jorgeson, whose team hopes to break ground next year, “before the rainy season comes.” Construction should take a year or so.

The wait will be worth it, he said. “I wanted to do something extraordinary. I didn’t want average.”

A half-hour later, Jorgeson was greeting a group of small, apprehensive climbers as they filed into the gym.

“This is scary,” said one 5-year-old girl upon seeing the wall for the first time. “I don’t like this,” agreed her friend.

With Jorgeson and his team of fellow climbers coaching and encouraging them, those fears quickly dissipated.

“I wasn’t scared,” said a 6-year-old named Curtis, after getting up the wall like a spider monkey. “But my hands were getting so slippery.” He’d forgotten to remove his Batman gloves.

Explaining how she got to the top so effortlessly, 7-year-old Rachel said, “I climb the walls in my house.”

Mason “summited” after getting stuck halfway. How did he get unstuck? “I didn’t know I had to put my foot there,” he said, pointing to a certain hold 10 feet off the ground.

Did a grown-up help him, or did he figure it out himself?

“I figured it out myself,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88.