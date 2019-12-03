Subscribe

Canadian fugitive in murder case arrested in Oroville

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 3, 2019, 2:15PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OROVILLE — A Canadian man considered one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing has been arrested in California, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Teixeira, 28, was arrested Sunday in Oroville after he rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armored van while trying to escape.

Two SWAT teams from other law enforcement departments and U.S. marshals helped arrest Teixeira, who was subdued by a police dog after exiting his vehicle, the office said. Teixeira was taken to a hospital and released and is in federal custody pending his extradition.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had attorney who could speak on this behalf.

Deputies said they found 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of heroin, over 1,000 painkiller pills, and an estimated 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana. They also arrested a New York man on charges of harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale, and possession of marijuana for sale.

The sheriff’s office said Teixeria was one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives but gave no other details.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported Teixeira is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Nicolas Khabra, 28.

Canadian police had described Teixeira as extremely violent and offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, the CBC reported.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine