Where to go for Christmas tree lightings in Sonoma County

With the holidays right around the corner, there's plenty of festive events throughout Sonoma County to bring in the season.

Below is a list of holiday tree lightings in the county. Know of any we missed? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with its name, date and location.

Windsor holiday celebration: The annual event on the Windsor Town Green begins Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting scheduled for 7 p.m. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.

Sebastopol tree lighting: The event at the Sebastopol Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. features music by the Sebastopol Strings Academy and Bija Children's Choir. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/sonoma-events/.

Cloverdale Winter Festival and tree lighting: The festival is held in downtown Cloverdale on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. For more information, visit cloverdalechamber.com.

Cotati tree lighting: The event, which also includes food vendors, crafts and music, is Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For more information, visit cotaticity.org.

Festival of Trees: The festival at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., is Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, visit visitpetaluma.com.

Russian River Holiday Parade of Lights: See decorated cars, tractors and other vehicles at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. For more information, visit russianriver.com.

Healdsburg Tree Lighting Ceremony: The Light Up a Life Ceremony at Healdsburg Plaza is on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit cm.healdsburg.com.

Rohnert Park Holiday Lights Celebration: Holiday music, holiday treats and activities for children are included in this holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit rohnertparkchamber.org.