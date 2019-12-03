Subscribe

Where to go for Christmas tree lightings in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 3:25PM
With the holidays right around the corner, there's plenty of festive events throughout Sonoma County to bring in the season.

Below is a list of holiday tree lightings in the county. Know of any we missed? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with its name, date and location.

Windsor holiday celebration: The annual event on the Windsor Town Green begins Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting scheduled for 7 p.m. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.

Sebastopol tree lighting: The event at the Sebastopol Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. features music by the Sebastopol Strings Academy and Bija Children's Choir. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/sonoma-events/.

Cloverdale Winter Festival and tree lighting: The festival is held in downtown Cloverdale on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. For more information, visit cloverdalechamber.com.

Cotati tree lighting: The event, which also includes food vendors, crafts and music, is Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For more information, visit cotaticity.org.

Festival of Trees: The festival at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., is Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, visit visitpetaluma.com.

Russian River Holiday Parade of Lights: See decorated cars, tractors and other vehicles at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. For more information, visit russianriver.com.

Healdsburg Tree Lighting Ceremony: The Light Up a Life Ceremony at Healdsburg Plaza is on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit cm.healdsburg.com.

Rohnert Park Holiday Lights Celebration: Holiday music, holiday treats and activities for children are included in this holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit rohnertparkchamber.org.

