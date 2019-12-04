Car crashes into Petaluma house, displacing family of eight

A Petaluma family of eight, including four children, had to move from their eastside home early Wednesday after an SUV driver plowed through one garage wall and almost through another, severely damaging the structure, according to Petaluma fire.

It was the second time in about a week that a driver has hit the Maria Drive house, which sits at a corner of Maria and Lauren drives near East Washington Street. Damage from the first crash was minor and involved a driver hitting a front corner of the garage, said Petaluma fire Capt. Jude Prokop.

Wednesday, about 7:30 a.m., seven family members were inside, getting ready for their day.

That’s when the Honda CRV came up and over the lawn and punched through the wall. The SUV went into the garage and partially through a wall on the other side, leaving a second large hole.

“There were a bunch of people in the house, fortunately nobody was hurt,” Prokop said.

The driver was able to get out of her vehicle on her own. She also didn’t appear to be injured.

The holes put the structure at danger of collapse and Wednesday afternoon a contractor was there doing emergency shoring. City building inspectors responded and determined the house needed to be “red tagged,” meaning no one can stay there.

“It’s uninhabitable. It’s going to need some significant work,” Prokop said.

With just a few weeks before Christmas, the family, which includes an adult brother and sister and their children, now hasn’t got a home. The Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing and the Petaluma Fire Department, in conjunction with the California Fire Foundation SAVE program, gave the family a $250 gift card.

“It’s just before the holidays,” Prokop said.

Petaluma police are investigating the crash. Check back for updates.

