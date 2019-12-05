Chris Smith: The Gores didn’t lose their home but their hearts, to a stray dog

This love story begins:

As the Kincade fire roared and James Gore was ear-deep in the battle to save Healdsburg and Windsor, the Sonoma County supervisor’s wife and their kids comforted animals in Cloverdale.

You may recall that the county shelter off Airport Boulevard was evacuated and the animals moved north to the Citrus Fairgrounds.

The Gores also had to leave their Healdsburg home. Elizabeth Gore and her children, Opal and Jacob, volunteered to walk and help tend to the shelter animals temporarily housed in Cloverdale.

This one pup stood out to Elizabeth, a dynamo who co-founded Alice, an artificial intelligence platform that serves businesses and specializes in ones owned by women, veterans and minorities.

“He’s a puppy, but he’s a giant,” she recalled. The dog — picked up in the fire zone and looking to be 7 to 9 months old and some blend of perhaps pit bull and maybe other large breeds — was clearly scared.

The heroic county Animal Services workers dubbed the black, white-chested pup Zeus. Initially, the Gores were leery of him.

“He ended up being so sweet,” Elizabeth said.

Not long after that first encounter, with the fire still advancing, James and Elizabeth agreed they must tell the kids their home might burn. Opal, 8, and 5-year-old Jacob somberly took that prospect in.

At their next visit to the Cloverdale shelter, Elizabeth perceived that the unclaimed Zeus had a calming effect on her kids, and they on him.

The Gores knew their house was OK when Elizabeth took James aside to ask, “Is it a crazy thought to maybe take this dog home with us?” They already have a 15-year-old Australian shepherd, Chaco.

The Gores agreed that the pup seemed ideal for their family. Elizabeth hails the instant that they picked up the dog as one “bright, shining moment.”

Today the old man of the house, Chaco, tolerates the gangly and growing newcomer that sleeps each night in the kids’ room.

It was Opal’s good idea to give the pup a new name.

He is now Kincade.

…

WREATHS OF HONOR: Something worthwhile will happen Dec. 14 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.

For the first time, volunteers there will join with others at thousands of other cemeteries in the U.S. and beyond in placing evergreen wreaths on the graves of American casualties of war and military veterans.

The Exchange Club of Santa Rosa is the local host of Wreaths Across America. The club has sold sponsorships for red-bowed wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves at the Franklin Avenue cemetery.

Anyone caring to pay for wreath sponsorships at $15 each can do so at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159935.

All are invited to a Wreaths Across America observance at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at noon on the 14th.

…

VETS AND FOLKS grateful for the service and sacrifices of those who’ve answered the call to military duty will gather Saturday morning, Dec. 7, at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building to remember one of the most shocking and transforming events in U.S. history.

The observance of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor starts at 9:30 a.m.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.