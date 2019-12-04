Another storm is expected to hit the North Bay Friday. When will skies clear?

Santa Rosa could receive as much as 2.5 inches of rain over the weekend, much less than the area received during the holiday weekend storm, according to the National Weather Service.

After light rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph on Thursday night, the heaviest rainfall should hit the North Bay on Friday afternoon, said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While showers on Thanksgiving weekend brought more than 11 inches of rain to the Healdsburg hills, the weekend storm is expected to drop only 3-4 inches in regions with higher elevations.

The valleys are expected to receive 1.25 – 2 inches.

As of Wednesday, no flash flood watch is in effect.

“Right now, we’re not anticipating it to be much of a concern,” Gass said.

A thunderstorm may follow the showers on Friday night, and rain will continue through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach about 60 degrees both days.

Skies should clear up on Sunday, when fog is expected to give way to a partly sunny, 59-degree day, according to forecasts.

Gass said drier conditions are expected next week, although a weak storm isn’t out of the question.

For the latest: check out the radar map below: