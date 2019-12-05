Subscribe

Santa Rosa police searching for teen they suspect attacked brother with knife

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 4, 2019, 9:43PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 17-year-old boy attacked his brother with a knife Wednesday afternoon before fleeing their southwest Santa Rosa home, police said.

The suspect, whose name police declined to release because he is a minor, started an argument with his 26-year-old brother just after 4 p.m., said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Hector De Leon. The two were inside their home in the 1000 block of Dutton Avenue when the suspect pulled a knife and slashed his brother’s arm, De Leon alleged.

Both brothers fled the home soon after. The injured brother called the authorities to report the incident, and met up with Santa Rosa police officers and paramedics in a parking lot on North Dutton Avenue and West College Avenue, De Leon said. His lower arm was bandaged up, and then he drove himself to the hospital because officials believed he might need stitches.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine