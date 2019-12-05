Santa Rosa police searching for teen they suspect attacked brother with knife

A 17-year-old boy attacked his brother with a knife Wednesday afternoon before fleeing their southwest Santa Rosa home, police said.

The suspect, whose name police declined to release because he is a minor, started an argument with his 26-year-old brother just after 4 p.m., said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Hector De Leon. The two were inside their home in the 1000 block of Dutton Avenue when the suspect pulled a knife and slashed his brother’s arm, De Leon alleged.

Both brothers fled the home soon after. The injured brother called the authorities to report the incident, and met up with Santa Rosa police officers and paramedics in a parking lot on North Dutton Avenue and West College Avenue, De Leon said. His lower arm was bandaged up, and then he drove himself to the hospital because officials believed he might need stitches.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

