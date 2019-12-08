Subscribe

Charles M Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has a lot more going on than commercial flights

ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2019, 12:31AM

Santa’s Air Museum visit

Meet jolly old St. Nicholas, as he arrives in a helicopter, when the Pacific Coast Air Museum presents its annual Santa Fly-In. Families also can participate in a variety of activities from looking inside historic aircraft, giving their Christmas list to Santa or sitting for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be treat bags, a jumpy house and an air slide. Hot food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Where: One Air Museum Drive, Santa Rosa

Cost: Free

Information: 707-575-7900, pacificcoastairmuseum.org/events/open-cockpit-santa-fly-in

Whether you’re a first-time visitor to Sonoma County or a local headed out of town on business, the “Peanuts” characters of Charles M. Schulz are fitting ambassadors, there to greet your or send you off at the airport that bears the famous cartoonist’s name.

Nestled just south of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, airport code STS, buzzes with activity. It includes a restaurant, concession and bakery and is home to a museum, charter and private planes, flight schools, commercial airlines and more.

It houses a Cal Fire unit and provides a staging ground for the air fight against wildfires in the area and has its own firehouse with two engines and a firefighting unit specializing in blazes particular to aircraft and airfields.

While there thankfully were no aircraft accidents during October’s Kincade fire, two members of the firefighting staff took the Collette Jaguar 1,500-gallon rapid response vehicle and served at the Cloverdale airport from Monday through Friday on 12-hour shifts. There were no flights at night.

“They weren’t needed but needed to be there,” Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout said.

The airport, a county operation, has 20 employees, from administrative to specialty firefighters. Nine are trained firefighters, for strictly aircraft and airfield. They do not respond off airport except in extreme situations, one of which was responding to the Tubbs fire with their “pump and roll” truck because of its ability to maneuver and spray water at the same time. It was staffed with two firefighters and worked in the canyons of Bennett Valley, where other equipment couldn’t reach.

Apart from its place as a stage for firefighting aircraft, the airport is a busy commercial airline hub, with a 1,200-acre footprint and two runways. Four commercial airlines fly to 11 destinations from STS. Alaska, United, American and Sun Country all have flights on a daily or weekly basis.

One of the perks of flying out of Sonoma County is not having to have bags rescreened when changing planes, said Penny Mabe, a member of the operating crew for United Airlines. Because agents from the Transportation Security Administration do preflight checkins, including baggage X-ray and search, someone flying from STS can transfer to another flight without going through the process again.

One of the airport’s busiest times is when members of the Bohemian Club flock into Sonoma County for one of their annual all-male retreats. Private planes typically fill the aircraft parking spots around the facility.

The biggest airplane is Sun Country’s 737, which seats 182 passengers. Other commercial flights seat from 52 to 76 passengers. Commercial airlines comprise 10% of the airport operations.

All told, there are 26 commercial operations, including car rentals, restaurants and maintenance shops.

According to Stout, the airport manager, the terminal and ticketing buildings are undersized for the activity they face daily and an expansion and revamp of those buildings is underway. The facility operates at 35% of the recommended size for the airport and, after the expansion, will operate at 75% of the recommended area.

“It will still be convenient and there will be a smoother flow of people,” said Stout. While there will still be ground boarding, ticketing will all be in the main building, instead of half of the airlines now ticketing from a modular building added to the side.

The Sky Lounge Restaurant offers full menu service from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It includes a full bar and features a daily sushi menu. It also operates the kiosk food service available to those awaiting flights in the terminal.

The latest addition to the food scene is located in a hangar with retail space attached, located south east of the main terminal. Costeaux on the Go, offers coffee, baked goods and savory items. According to Stout, the new enterprise is doing well and offers an additional option to people who work in the area, as well as to airport patrons.

Two fixed base operators, Sonoma Jet Center and KaiserAir, work out of the airport. KaiserAir is a certified repair station in Northern California. Together the two companies offer charters, maintenance and private airplanes. They also offer detailing, sales and airline handling.

For aspiring pilots, three on-site schools specialize in flight training. Ram Aviation and North Coast Air focus on planes, while Helico offers instruction for helicopters as well as charter flights and tours.

The airport also host the Pacific Coast Air Museum. The nonprofit organization has been in business for 26 years and is dedicated to education and sharing aviation history and historic aircraft. The museum continues to grow and has plants to refurbish the Butler Hangar, and create dances and a movie night. From April through October, they offer a “hot-dog Thursday” and fun and affordable family event.

The nonprofit museum’s Santa Fly-In, where St. Nicholas arrives via helicopter to hear the Christmas wishes of young children, is a holiday tradition in Sonoma County. Set for Saturday this year, it also offers aviation buffs a peak inside some vintage aircraft.

While the airport is owned by the County of Sonoma and governed by the board of supervisors, it is an enterprise fund. They do not use general fund dollars to provide services. They pay their own bills and have a budget of $8 million a year. Income includes $2 million from the two parking lots, which average a 3½-day stay per customer. They have 1,000 spaces between the short-term and long-term lots.

During the year, they serve about 480,000 passengers. As a government entity, the airport does not pay property taxes, but tenants are taxed. The $1.5 million in tax generation each year is allocated as if it were a property tax. About 45% goes to county schools, another 45% to the county, and 5% to 10% goes to special districts.

Stout is well aware of some of the controversies caused by operating an airport, and he works to mitigate the impacts that cause distress.

“We are a regional, small airport and we’re here to service our area needs. We do our best to mitigate noise and to be good neighbors.”

To that end, they have no control over aircraft in the sky, but they review flight tracks, altitude and pilot approaches to mitigate noise.

In addition, officials are aware of the greenhouse gases produced by aircraft. They are currently conducting a Sonoma County green business audit and are looking to be green-business certified. They are in the planning stages of placing solar panels over the long-term parking lot, to offset 1,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

The final aspect is adding a greenhouse gas offset program, and they are actively working on that. While there are currently programs they could enter, they have been asked by the board of supervisors to develop a plan that offsets the emissions locally. According to Stout, they are working with a consultant group to develop a methane-to-electric offset program from dairies or perhaps grassland sequestration. Either way, Stout said, the airport is open to working with preservation groups to achieve those offsets.

