Charles M Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has a lot more going on than commercial flights

Meet jolly old St. Nicholas, as he arrives in a helicopter, when the Pacific Coast Air Museum presents its annual Santa Fly-In. Families also can participate in a variety of activities from looking inside historic aircraft, giving their Christmas list to Santa or sitting for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be treat bags, a jumpy house and an air slide. Hot food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor to Sonoma County or a local headed out of town on business, the “Peanuts” characters of Charles M. Schulz are fitting ambassadors, there to greet your or send you off at the airport that bears the famous cartoonist’s name.

Nestled just south of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, airport code STS, buzzes with activity. It includes a restaurant, concession and bakery and is home to a museum, charter and private planes, flight schools, commercial airlines and more.

It houses a Cal Fire unit and provides a staging ground for the air fight against wildfires in the area and has its own firehouse with two engines and a firefighting unit specializing in blazes particular to aircraft and airfields.

While there thankfully were no aircraft accidents during October’s Kincade fire, two members of the firefighting staff took the Collette Jaguar 1,500-gallon rapid response vehicle and served at the Cloverdale airport from Monday through Friday on 12-hour shifts. There were no flights at night.

“They weren’t needed but needed to be there,” Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout said.

The airport, a county operation, has 20 employees, from administrative to specialty firefighters. Nine are trained firefighters, for strictly aircraft and airfield. They do not respond off airport except in extreme situations, one of which was responding to the Tubbs fire with their “pump and roll” truck because of its ability to maneuver and spray water at the same time. It was staffed with two firefighters and worked in the canyons of Bennett Valley, where other equipment couldn’t reach.

Apart from its place as a stage for firefighting aircraft, the airport is a busy commercial airline hub, with a 1,200-acre footprint and two runways. Four commercial airlines fly to 11 destinations from STS. Alaska, United, American and Sun Country all have flights on a daily or weekly basis.

One of the perks of flying out of Sonoma County is not having to have bags rescreened when changing planes, said Penny Mabe, a member of the operating crew for United Airlines. Because agents from the Transportation Security Administration do preflight checkins, including baggage X-ray and search, someone flying from STS can transfer to another flight without going through the process again.

One of the airport’s busiest times is when members of the Bohemian Club flock into Sonoma County for one of their annual all-male retreats. Private planes typically fill the aircraft parking spots around the facility.

The biggest airplane is Sun Country’s 737, which seats 182 passengers. Other commercial flights seat from 52 to 76 passengers. Commercial airlines comprise 10% of the airport operations.

All told, there are 26 commercial operations, including car rentals, restaurants and maintenance shops.

According to Stout, the airport manager, the terminal and ticketing buildings are undersized for the activity they face daily and an expansion and revamp of those buildings is underway. The facility operates at 35% of the recommended size for the airport and, after the expansion, will operate at 75% of the recommended area.

“It will still be convenient and there will be a smoother flow of people,” said Stout. While there will still be ground boarding, ticketing will all be in the main building, instead of half of the airlines now ticketing from a modular building added to the side.