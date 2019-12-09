Gingerbread house workshops around Sonoma County

As the holiday gingerbread construction season ramps up, builders of all skill levels will have no shortage of workshops, classes and competitions to choose from in Sonoma County.

The fourth annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition at Hotel Petaluma features displays of homemade gingerbread houses, some replicating historic Petaluma buildings. Visitors can vote for the People’s Choice award in four divisions.

The event is from 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14, with the awards party from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Hotel Petaluma is at 205 Kentucky St.

Admission is free. For more information, visit visitpetaluma.com.

Snoopy’s doghouse

Kids can make and decorate Snoopy’s doghouse during the Gingerbread Doghouse Workshops at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa.

Workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 for parents and children pre-kindergarten and older; workshops for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

Each doghouse comes with a marshmallow Snoopy topper. Participants also will make holiday cards and ornaments. The fee is $32.

Advance registration is required. Call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Library workshop

Sonoma County Library hosts free Once Upon a Gingerbread House workshops, with all materials provided to build and decorate a gingerbread house from graham crackers, candy and icing.

Events are from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library (for children up to 5 years old); and for all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Windsor Regional Library; From 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Central Santa Rosa Library; from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at Rohnert Park-Cotati Library; and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at Petaluma Regional Library.

For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.