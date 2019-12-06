Subscribe

Santa Rosa taking applications for vacant City Council seat

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2019, 5:05PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa is accepting applications from residents seeking to fill the City Council seat vacated by former councilwoman Julie Combs.

Combs resigned last month for personal reasons, leaving about a year left in the term for her at-large council seat. The City Council decided to appoint her successor instead of calling a special election that would have come with six-figure price tag.

People considering applying for the seat can pick up application materials in Room 10 of City Hall at 100 Santa Rosa Ave. and can call 707-543-3015 to schedule appointments. Application materials will include descriptions of personal backgrounds and qualifications, as well as nominating papers signed by 20 to 30 registered voters living in the city.

Applications must be filed in person with the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Later applicants will be interviewed by the City Council at televised public meetings. More information is available online at srcity.org/3203.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine