Santa Rosa taking applications for vacant City Council seat

Santa Rosa is accepting applications from residents seeking to fill the City Council seat vacated by former councilwoman Julie Combs.

Combs resigned last month for personal reasons, leaving about a year left in the term for her at-large council seat. The City Council decided to appoint her successor instead of calling a special election that would have come with six-figure price tag.

People considering applying for the seat can pick up application materials in Room 10 of City Hall at 100 Santa Rosa Ave. and can call 707-543-3015 to schedule appointments. Application materials will include descriptions of personal backgrounds and qualifications, as well as nominating papers signed by 20 to 30 registered voters living in the city.

Applications must be filed in person with the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Later applicants will be interviewed by the City Council at televised public meetings. More information is available online at srcity.org/3203.