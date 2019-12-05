Subscribe

Police seek Bay Area mom who hit barber with car over son's bad haircut

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 5, 2019, 9:47AM

ANTIOCH — A San Francisco Bay Area barber is recovering Thursday after he says a customer rammed into him with her car, smashing him into a glass storefront and breaking his leg because of a small nick on her son's neck during a haircut.

Brian Martin, 63, was at a hospital following surgery to insert a metal rod into his leg while Antioch police searched for Ruby Delgadillo, 28, a Brentwood mother whose son has been a customer of Martin's for about a year.

Martin told KRON-TV that she is usually pleasant but she appeared to snap Wednesday, locking eyes just before driving into him. Police say the dispute started inside the shop, then moved outside.

“She was trying to kill me," said Martin, owner of the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, a city 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

He said the boy sustained the small scratch because he wouldn't sit still.

Witnesses told police Delgadillo got in her car and drove toward the man, striking and pushing him through a glass storefront. Delgadillo left the area with her child and remains at large.

Officials asked that anyone with information on Delgadillo or the incident to call police.

