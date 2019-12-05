Subscribe

Man dies after falling 200 feet down San Francisco cliff

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 5, 2019, 9:55AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A man died Wednesday after he fell 200 feet down a cliff at a popular San Francisco park, fire officials said.

Rescue swimmers with the San Francisco Fire Department reached the man after spotting him against some rocks and dragged him to shore in Lands End Lookout, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The man was pronounced dead once on shore. He has not been identified.

The U.S. Park Police in San Francisco is investigating how the man fell in the area of rocky cliffs and windy trails.

San Francisco's Lands End Lookout offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge and is popular with residents and tourists.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine