California ranks among the worst states for elder-abuse protections, according to WalletHub

California was near the bottom of a new ranking of states with the best elder-abuse protections, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

The "States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections" list, out Dec. 4, puts the Golden State at No. 49 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Massachusetts came in No. 1., no West Coast states cracked the top 10.

Several factor were considered in compiling WalletHub's list, including prevalence, resources and protections.

Data came from a variety of sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, National Conference of State Legislatures, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, California State Association of Public Administrators and United Health Foundation.

The only states to rank worse than California overall were South Carolina and New Jersey.

According to one WalletHub estimate, elder abuse affects as much as ten percent of the U.S. population older than 60. In Sonoma County, more than 20 percent of the population was over the age of 60 in 2012.

