Tell us: What will you miss the most about Jimtown Store?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 5, 2019, 12:39PM

The landmark Jimtown Store on Highway 128 is closing after 126 years in business, and we want to know what you'll miss the most about the popular Healdsburg deli and gift shop.

Will you miss the signature condiments? The box lunches? Share your favorite Jimtown memories and products in 4-5 sentences and send them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and your contact information in case we need to reach you.

