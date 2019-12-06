Subscribe

Man who died in Humboldt County crash was Santa Rosa resident

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2019, 5:35PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The man who died in a head-on collision in Humboldt County on Highway 101 last week was 59 and from Santa Rosa, the CHP said Thursday.

John Bare was driving a 2019 BMW X5 south on the highway, south of the small community of Miranda and north of Garberville, when the crash occurred about 12:55 p.m. Nov. 27, the CHP said in a news release. For reasons still under investigation, Bare lost control of the car and crossed into the northbound lanes. Healdsburg resident Teresa Bowles, 45, was driving her Ford Excursion in the northbound lane when Bare’s car crossed into her path, causing the head-on collision.

Bare died at the scene because of his injuries, CHP said. Guerneville resident Timothy Barger, 66, was a passenger in his car and suffered major injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Bowles suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Jerold Phelps Hospital in Garberville.

CHP officers are still investigating what caused Bare to lose control of the car, said spokesman Officer Rick Fowler. At this point, officers do not suspect any drugs of alcohol were involved in the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine