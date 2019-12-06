Man who died in Humboldt County crash was Santa Rosa resident

The man who died in a head-on collision in Humboldt County on Highway 101 last week was 59 and from Santa Rosa, the CHP said Thursday.

John Bare was driving a 2019 BMW X5 south on the highway, south of the small community of Miranda and north of Garberville, when the crash occurred about 12:55 p.m. Nov. 27, the CHP said in a news release. For reasons still under investigation, Bare lost control of the car and crossed into the northbound lanes. Healdsburg resident Teresa Bowles, 45, was driving her Ford Excursion in the northbound lane when Bare’s car crossed into her path, causing the head-on collision.

Bare died at the scene because of his injuries, CHP said. Guerneville resident Timothy Barger, 66, was a passenger in his car and suffered major injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Bowles suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Jerold Phelps Hospital in Garberville.

CHP officers are still investigating what caused Bare to lose control of the car, said spokesman Officer Rick Fowler. At this point, officers do not suspect any drugs of alcohol were involved in the collision.

