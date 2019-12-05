Subscribe

Heavy snow, strong winds in Tahoe could cause dangerous driving conditions

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2019, 3:43PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Planning to head up to Tahoe this weekend? You may want to get an early start to beat a windy storm expected to bring as much as 3 feet of snow to the highest elevations.

Heavy snowfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Lower elevations are expected to receive less than 2 inches of snow. But wind gusts could reach 55 mph and damage trees, making travel dangerous, according to the weather service.

Ski resorts already have received an average 5-7 feet of snow throughout the week, although 9 feet of snow fell at Kirkwood Ski Resort, said meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

For the latest, check out the radar map below:

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine