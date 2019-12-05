Heavy snow, strong winds in Tahoe could cause dangerous driving conditions

Planning to head up to Tahoe this weekend? You may want to get an early start to beat a windy storm expected to bring as much as 3 feet of snow to the highest elevations.

Heavy snowfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Lower elevations are expected to receive less than 2 inches of snow. But wind gusts could reach 55 mph and damage trees, making travel dangerous, according to the weather service.

Ski resorts already have received an average 5-7 feet of snow throughout the week, although 9 feet of snow fell at Kirkwood Ski Resort, said meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

For the latest, check out the radar map below: