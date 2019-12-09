Subscribe

Fabulous Women of Petaluma encourage giving at Christmas-themed events

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2019, 10:51AM
Christmas in all its splendor and promise arrived full-force in Petaluma over the weekend, ushered in by an extraordinarily caring group of women.

For two evenings, the Festival of Trees by the Fabulous Women of Petaluma treated the community to a grand celebration of the holidays and the gifts that come from giving to others.

Guests found all of their senses engaged as they entered the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma. Here were 66 Christmas trees transformed into pieces of holiday art by businesses throughout town.

Each was available for purchase by the highest bidder, with the dollars going to local nonprofits as grants from the Fabulous Women.

On Friday evening and again on Saturday, wide-eyed kids and adults inspected the trees while savoring all the other glories of the free community celebration.

There were home-baked treats, hot cocoa and wine donated by Barber Cellars.

Santa Claus was present and eager to pose with guests for photos. Music flowed from three choirs and from Chloe Cullen, Petaluma Pete, Dirty Red Barn and others.

A big moment came with the announcement of the nonprofit endeavors that this year will receive the proceeds from sales of the decorated trees and other auction items: Rebuilding Together Petaluma, the Rwanda School Project and the Bookstormer Foundation, created by Patty Norman of Copperfield’s Books to encourage reading by getting author-signed books to kids.

