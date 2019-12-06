Subscribe

Fire in Mendocino County town spreads to homes, businesses

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2019, 4:57PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A fire that started in an apartment in downtown Boonville spread to neighboring homes and businesses Thursday afternoon, prompting road closures and some evacuations.

The fire started after 1 p.m. in a small apartment complex and spread to Pic N Pay, a market along Highway 128, and the nearby Mexican restaurant Lizbbys, said Joy Andrews, the business manager for the Anderson Valley Fire Department, who witnessed the fire and was not speaking on behalf of the department. By 3:40 p.m., the fire was still actively burning in the area, though Andrews said the fire was no longer spreading to nearby buildings. Mop-up work lasted well into the evening.

The residents of the apartment were home at the time the fire started, but no one was injured, Andrews said.

Authorities evacuated the immediate area and closed Highway 128, the main road through town, in both directions. One lane of traffic was reopened about 7:30 p.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert. The office advised residents to expect 10- to 15-minute delays, adding that emergency personnel are still in the area.

Firefighters from the Anderson Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire were tackling the blaze, as well as some other volunteer fire departments in the area, Andrews said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine