Fire in Mendocino County town spreads to homes, businesses

A fire that started in an apartment in downtown Boonville spread to neighboring homes and businesses Thursday afternoon, prompting road closures and some evacuations.

The fire started after 1 p.m. in a small apartment complex and spread to Pic N Pay, a market along Highway 128, and the nearby Mexican restaurant Lizbbys, said Joy Andrews, the business manager for the Anderson Valley Fire Department, who witnessed the fire and was not speaking on behalf of the department. By 3:40 p.m., the fire was still actively burning in the area, though Andrews said the fire was no longer spreading to nearby buildings. Mop-up work lasted well into the evening.

The residents of the apartment were home at the time the fire started, but no one was injured, Andrews said.

Authorities evacuated the immediate area and closed Highway 128, the main road through town, in both directions. One lane of traffic was reopened about 7:30 p.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert. The office advised residents to expect 10- to 15-minute delays, adding that emergency personnel are still in the area.

Firefighters from the Anderson Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire were tackling the blaze, as well as some other volunteer fire departments in the area, Andrews said.

