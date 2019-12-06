Parole denied to man in violent 2004 Santa Rosa home invasion robbery

A Vallejo man convicted in 2005 of committing a violent home invasion robbery at an apartment near Santa Rosa Junior College was denied parole Tuesday.

Because Lawrence Reed, now 34, was 19 years old at the time he committed the crimes, he was eligible for a youth offender hearing, which is when the parole board considers releasing inmates who were younger than 26 when they committed their crime. After a three-hour hearing at Pelican Bay State Prison, where Reed is an inmate, the board denied his parole, according to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2004, Reed and his three accomplices drove from Marin County to Santa Rosa and forced their way into an apartment on Elliott Avenue, demanding marijuana. They bound the three roommates with tape, pistol-whipping two of them. Reed also sexually assaulted the lone female. They ransacked the apartment, stealing ATM cards, $300 in cash and various sports equipment items.

Reed was sentenced to 45 years in prison after a Sonoma County jury convicted him of multiple crimes associated with the incident. He also received a additional nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to a similar robbery in Corte Madera that he committed with one of his accomplices a few months before.

Reed will not be eligible for parole again until 2024, according to the news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.