Subscribe

Gas explosion in Slovakia apartment building kills 5, injures 40

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 6, 2019, 7:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A gas explosion in an apartment building in eastern Slovakia killed at least five people and injured more than 40 Friday. Firefighters rescued people trapped in the building, which officials said is still in danger of collapse.

The explosion occurred toward the top of the 12-story building in the city of Presov shortly after noon. By late afternoon the entire top half of the building was burning and the top three floors were destroyed, firefighters said.

It was unclear where the rescues took place, but firefighters initially said some people had fled to the roof, and seven military helicopters joined in the rescue.

Firefighters said all people they could find were evacuated. Alena Krcova, a spokeswoman for the rescue services, said more than 40 people were injured, though none was in life threatening condition. She cautioned, however, that the number of dead and injured might not be final.

Mayor Andrea Turcanova said residents have been evacuated to nearby schools.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is heading for the site with some members of his Cabinet.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine