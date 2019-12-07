Chris Smith: A tale of crossed paths and the phone once lost, then found

“Hi.”

The salutation in the dark startled Sherine Cirullo. She’d just pulled up at her family’s home west of Santa Rosa and she wasn’t aware of the man who’d stepped onto her driveway.

Cirullo said hello and the fellow told her he’d lost his cellphone and had discovered that it was inside her house. The look that came to Cirullo’s face probably wouldn’t have been much different had the man announced that he was delivering the kangaroo she’d ordered.

It came to Cirullo that she’d seen this man a few hours earlier at her job in the Hanna Winery tasting room on Occidental Road, not far from her house.

She told the guy she had no knowledge of his phone but she did know there was no possible way that it was in her house.

The stranger replied that he’d been by earlier, guided by a Find My Phone app, and he’d used a borrowed phone to dial his own number. While standing at her door, he’d heard his phone ring inside.

Impossible, Cirullo thought. The stranger insisted.

“To appease him,” Cirullo shares, “I said I would go into my house, and I asked him to call his phone again.”

She unlocked the door of her home there in the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club neighborhood. As she stepped inside, her mind was set to churning by an unfamiliar chiming.

Moments later, Cirullo handed the stranger his phone and they looked at each other like characters in a “Twilight Zone” episode.

…

THREE OR FOUR HOURS earlier, that same man had come into the Hanna tasting room with his mother and a couple of other relatives.

Cirullo had welcomed them, then learned amid casual conversation that the man was visiting from Illinois and his mom lives quite close to Cirullo’s house and to the tasting room.

The visitors purchased some wine for Christmas and left. Later, as Cirullo and a Hanna co-worker were cleaning up and preparing to leave for the day, the tasting room phone rang.

Cirullo’s colleague answered it, then announced that the caller was asking if he’d left his cellphone there. Cirullo conducted a search.

“There was no phone,” she said.

…

AT QUITTING TIME, Cirullo made the short drive home. She noticed, as she pulled into the drive, that parked just across the road was a car with its lights on.

Despite having spotted the car, Cirullo was still surprised to hear a man say, “Hi.”

They had the exchange that mystified Cirullo and ended with her discovering the man’s cellphone charging atop a side table in the family room, and returning it to him.

After he drove off, Cirullo noticed she had a voicemail from a neighbor across the road. The neighbor reported that in the afternoon she’d noticed a man standing outside her home and she crossed to see what he wanted.

The neighbor recounted the man telling her that inside the house was the phone he thinks he might have lost at the Hanna tasting room. The neighbor advised the stranger that, in fact, the woman who lives there works at Hanna.

One imagines the man thinking, “Ah-ha!”

As interesting as the voicemail from the neighbor was, it moved Cirullo not a centimeter closer to figuring out how the lost phone got into her house.

Time to ring up her husband, Geoff Cirullo. Might he know something about the cellphone that she found charging in the family room?

Oh, yeah! Geoff Cirullo told his wife that earlier that day he and their son, Luke, were driving in the neighborhood and found an un-runover cellphone in the traffic lane on Piezzi Road, near Occidental Road.

They picked it up, took it home and put it on a charger, expecting that sooner or later the owner would call.

At last, Sherine Cirullo understood:

The phone she’d known nothing about, except that it was lost by a man she’d served at the Hanna tasting room, had been found on a road by, of all people, her husband and her son and placed inside her home.

But understanding it didn’t make it any less boggling.

