‘Community’s really coming together’: Boonville residents help families displaced by fire

A fire that consumed several buildings in downtown Boonville on Thursday has displaced multiple families and left residents in the small Mendocino County town in shock.

The fire, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Anderson Valley Fire Chief Andres Avila, started in an apartment and spread to three adjoining units and several businesses, including the Pic N Pay Market, a Mexican restaurant called Lizzbys and a laundromat.

There is no cost estimate of the damages yet, but Avila said the buildings were “completely lost” to the fire.

Some of the people displaced by the destruction of the apartments have been staying at Boonville Hotel while others are staying with family and friends, Avila said. Many Boonville residents are dropping donations off at the fire station to help those families get back on their feet.

“This is going to be a major impact on our town,” Avila said. “The community’s really coming together ... to assist those people through the holidays.”

It took some time to gain control of the fast-moving fire, Avila said.

“It spread really quickly,” Avila said. “It was a tricky one.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it doesn’t appear suspicious, he said.

Avila said the fire was challenging because the buildings in the area were very old and didn’t have more recent fire safety measures. Boonville also has limited water supply, Avila said. Firefighting efforts Thursday drained a lot of the local water source, and officials had to take water tenders to a nearby vineyard for assistance.

Some people were in the buildings when the fire started, but everyone was evacuated and no one was injured, Avila said. There were reports of a missing cat, but Avila said people are hopeful it will show up soon.

Firefighters tackled the blaze well into the evening — crews continued mopping up the area until 11 p.m. They ultimately stopped flames from spreading to the next door Anderson Valley Market, or any of the other nearby residences. Multiple agencies helped the Anderson Valley Fire Department tackle the blaze, including Cal Fire, Ukiah Valley Fire District, Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Hopland Fire Protection District and South Coast Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeanie Russell, an administrative assistant at Bee Hunter Wine, was working at the tasting room a few buildings down from the fire. She was working Thursday afternoon when she heard the sirens and came outside to find out what was going. That’s when she saw the smoke. She said it was “heartbreaking” to watch the fire.

Russell was a volunteer firefighter for several years when she lived in the Midwest, and so knew that the street would need to be cleared for emergency personnel. She directed people away from the area until traffic control personnel arrived.

“I think everybody is mostly in shock,” Russell said. “It’s a tragic event that happened. There’s families displaced, and we’re all just coming together as a community to help support them in any way we can.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.