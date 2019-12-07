Weekend storm to mark end of California fire season

As a winter storm blew into the North Bay from the Gulf of Alaska on Friday, Cal Fire announced the end of the state’s peak fire season, thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

While the National Weather Service said Friday night that the anticipated cold front was slightly weaker than expected, rain started to fall in Sonoma County in the afternoon and will likely last through most of the weekend, said meteorologist Anna Schneider. The rain will taper off Sunday afternoon, bringing about 3 to 4 inches of rain to the North Bay hills.

Sonoma County residents also may see some thunderstorms over the weekend.

Since last weekend’s storm, 6.21 inches of rain had fallen in Santa Rosa as of Friday morning.

Because of recent heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures across the state, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said the threat of wildfires has reduced significantly over the last week. Cal Fire will transition out of peak fire season and lift the burn permit suspension, effective Monday in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties. Cal Fire staffing across the state will also be reduced, though Powers did not know by how much.

“Of course we’ll still have personnel respond to fires if needed, but we are going out of fire season,” Powers said. “We will still have adequate staff respond to any emergencies.”

This fire season, Cal Fire and local firefighting agencies responded to more than 5,641 wildfires statewide. In Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, Cal Fire responded to 177 wildfires that burned 80,916 acres.

Temperatures will remain cool over the weekend, with highs reaching 50 to 60 degrees and dropping as low as 40 degrees, Schneider said. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service was set to end Saturday morning, but gusts will likely match those reached Friday night, as high as 50 mph in the hills and 35 mph in lower elevations, Schneider said.

After two weeks of heavy rainfall, Schneider said most of next week will likely remain fairly dry. There’s no indication of another storm on the horizon, though there may be some rain next weekend.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.