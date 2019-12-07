Transgender rights rolled back across all government levels

Nicolas Talbott, a graduate student at Kent State University in Ohio who is transgender, was told in May that because of President Donald Trump’s transgender ban in the military, he would no longer be eligible for placement as an Army officer. He could continue participating in the Reserve Officers Training Corps program, but the benefits that he joined for — health insurance and student loan forgiveness — were no longer available to him.

“Everyone else would walk away with a job in the United States Army, and I would walk away with just more student loan debt,” Talbott said.

Talbott’s experience is just one version of a broader story unfolding across vast portions of the federal government as the Trump administration has rolled back a wide array of protections for transgender people, many of them put in place during the Obama administration. The Obama White House used its powers to declare that legal and legislative efforts to defend against sex discrimination should apply to gender identity. The Trump White House called that executive overreach — and reversed course wherever it could.

Across the country, transgender people and groups that are advocates for them have wrestled with the effect of that shift as they have learned of policy changes from the departments of Education and Labor to the departments of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development, from the Pentagon to the Justice Department to the Office of Personnel Management.

Last month, a federal district judge struck down a Health and Human Services Department rule that would, among other changes, expand the protections for health care workers who refuse to treat transgender patients if it clashed with their beliefs, the third judge to do so.

But so many similar regulations are in place or pending that advocates for transgender rights are hardly relieved.

“We’ve been a priority for this administration since the day they got in the door,” said Gillian Branstetter, a former spokeswoman for the National Center for Transgender Equality, who is transgender.

White House officials reject any implication that the policies are motivated by intolerance. Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said Trump became the first Republican president to celebrate Pride Month in June. He has backed gay marriage and started a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.

“President Trump has never considered LGBT Americans second-class citizens and has opposed discrimination of any kind against them,” Deere said.

Current and former White House officials say the multiagency efforts to roll back legal protections for transgender people have been run out of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, though it is still unclear who has spearheaded the effort.

A White House official said those efforts were merely correcting efforts by the Obama administration that exceeded presidential authority and to ensure that agencies were following the letter of the law.

While socially conservative policies have been mainstays of the Trump White House, what distinguishes the transgender initiative is its sweep.

The Education Department has rescinded Obama-era rules that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice or participate in sports corresponding with their gender identity.

The Defense Department has established restrictions on transgender troops that largely prohibit them from transitioning while in uniform. Transgender people who came out before the policy, which went into effect in April, may continue to serve, but that will depend on how four lawsuits play out.