PG&E, wildfire victims reach tentative $13.5 billion settlement

Pacific Gas & Electric and lawyers for victims of California wildfires that killed dozens of people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes and businesses, including the 2017 Tubbs fire that ravaged Santa Rosa, agreed Friday to a multibillion- dollar legal settlement.

The victims would not receive all of the $13.5 billion that is being made available under the agreement. Some of it would go toward paying the claims of some government agencies, and the victims’ lawyers would receive a portion.

The accord, which follows months of tense negotiations, is a big step forward for PG&E, whose response to wildfires has often faltered. For victims, the money would help them rebuild homes and lives after months of uncertainty, though many would most likely get a lot less than they had hoped for or need.

And a settlement would significantly increase the likelihood that PG&E will emerge from bankruptcy before a crucial deadline in June. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in January, saying it faced an estimated $30 billion in wildfire claims.

“We’ve turned a corner,” said Patrick McCallum, a lobbyist who runs the wildfire victims group Up From the Ashes. He and his wife, Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki, lost their Fountaingrove home in the Tubbs fire in 2017. “We’re close. Finally there’s a solution for wildfire victims.”

Because not all wildfire victims have filed claims yet, it is unclear at this point how much of the settlement will go toward those affected by the 2017 North Bay fires, said Roy Miller, a Santa Rosa lawyer whose firm is representing thousands of wildfire victims with property losses. Miller said the breakdown of the $13.5 billion will likely be determined over the winter months, into early spring.

Miller, who lost his Wikiup home in the Tubbs fire, said he was “ecstatic” by the settlement, calling the deal “fair.”

“I’m just happy that we’re going to be able to close this chapter because it’s time for Santa Rosa to get rebuilding and for all of us to be able to move on,” he said.

The settlement, which requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, follows accords that PG&E announced with insurance companies and some government agencies. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20. Miller was confident that the settlement will be approved by a judge and the California Public Utilities Commission.

To receive payments, wildfire victims must file claims by Dec. 31, a deadline that was extended after tens of thousands of victims failed to submit claims and some said they were not even aware of the process.

Miller said he hoped wildfire victims would receive their payments within a year.

Even with the settlement, the future of the utility’s operations remains uncertain. The devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp fire, which destroyed the Butte County town of Paradise, enraged many residents and elected officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose. Those leaders, including the mayors of Petaluma, Sonoma and Cotati, have proposed making PG&E a public utility, turning it into a cooperative owned by its customers or selling it to an entity such as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which owns several large energy companies.

“There have been many calls for PG&E to change in recent years,” the company’s chief executive, Bill Johnson, said in a statement. “PG&E’s leadership team has heard those calls for change, and we realize we need to do even more to be a different company now and in the future.”