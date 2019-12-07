Weather Service issues severe storm warning for Sonoma County with possible lightning, tornado

The North Bay area, including Sonoma and Napa counties, has a “marginal risk” on Saturday of severe thunderstorms that could bring one-inch sized hail, 60 mph winds and a possible tornado, the National Weather Service said.

The chance of a tornado is “low for any given location,” but weather conditions indicate a potential, the agency said.

In a video bulletin, meteorologist Brian Garcia noted the possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning in the North Bay and advised “when thunder roars, go indoors” to avoid possible contact with lightning.

The storm warning came on top of a flash flood watch for the Kincade fire burn area in Sonoma County amid heavy rain, gusting wind and possible thunderstorms with lightning expected Saturday.

The watch is in effect from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday, with a forecast of two to three inches of rain during the day, and up to half an inch per hour in the afternoon.

The downpour may trigger mud and rock slides, debris flows and flash flooding in the burn area that stretches from the Mayacamas Mountains northeast of Geyserville to the edge of Windsor. Locations downstream from the burn area may also be impacted, the weather agency said.

Isolated flooding, downed trees,and power outages also may occur.

Emergency dispatchers reported trees down in near Occidental and Graton Saturday morning, but said there were no serious incidents.

A tree and power lines were down at Fir Road and Main Street in Monte Rio, blocking the road, the CHP website said. A sink hole was reported on Sullivan Road near Graton Road west of Graton.

PG&E’s power outage map showed at least a dozen small blackouts scattered around the county, most affecting fewer than 50 customers. Most were in West County, with outages near Windsor, Petaluma, Penngrove and Kenwood as well.

Southerly winds are expected to continue Saturday at 15 to 30 mph and stronger gusts. The stiffest winds are expected over higher terrain, near the Sonoma coast and through southeast-oriented valleys, the agency said.

Rainfall totals Saturday through early Sunday are expected to be 0.75 to 1.50 inches in North Bay valleys and 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains.

Lingering showers are expected into Sunday morning, with drier weather returning to the North Bay on Monday through at least Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.