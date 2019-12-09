Subscribe

Predators targeting online gamers

NELLIE BOWLES AND MICHAEL H. KELLER
NEW YORK TIMES
December 8, 2019, 7:07PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When Kate’s 13-year-old son took up “Minecraft” and “Fortnite,” she did not worry.

The video games were hardly “Grand Theft Auto” — banned in their home because it was too violent — and he played in a room where she could keep an eye on him.

But about six weeks later, Kate saw something appalling pop up on the screen: a video of bestiality involving a young boy. Horrified, she scrolled through her son’s account on Discord, a platform where gamers can chat while playing. The conversations were filled with graphic language and imagery of sexual acts posted by others, she said.

Her son broke into tears when she questioned him last month.

“I think it’s a huge weight off them for somebody to step in and say, ‘Actually this is child abuse, and you’re being abused, and you’re a victim here,’ ” said Kate, who asked not to be identified by her full name to protect her family’s privacy.

Sexual predators and other bad actors have found an easy access point into the lives of young people: They are meeting them online through multiplayer video games and chat apps, making virtual connections right in their victims’ homes.

Criminals strike up a conversation and gradually build trust. Often they pose as children, confiding in their victims with false stories of hardship or self-loathing. Their goal, typically, is to dupe children into sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves — which they use as blackmail for more imagery, much of it increasingly graphic and violent.

Reports of abuse are emerging with unprecedented frequency around the country, with some perpetrators grooming hundreds and even thousands of victims, according to a review of prosecutions, court records, law enforcement reports and academic studies. Games are a common target, but predators are also finding many victims on platforms like Instagram and Kik Messenger.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that the tech industry had made only tepid efforts to combat an explosion of child sexual abuse imagery on the internet. The Times has also found that the troubled response extends to the online gaming and chat worlds, where popular and successful companies have created spaces that allow adults and children to interact, despite efforts to create some safeguards.

There are tools to detect previously identified abuse content, but scanning for new images — like those extorted in real time from young gamers — is more difficult. While a handful of products have detection systems in place, there is little incentive under the law to tackle the problem, as companies are largely not held responsible for illegal content posted on their websites.

“Our society says we’re going to protect kids in the physical world, but we’ve yet to see that in the same way on the digital side,” said Steven Grocki, who leads the child exploitation and obscenity section at the Justice Department.

A spokesman for Discord said in a statement that the company had a “zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activity.”

“No parent should have to worry that their child is exposed to inappropriate content,” he added, “and we deeply empathize with the challenges that families face in protecting their children online.”

Six years ago, a little more than 50 reports of the crimes, commonly known as “sextortion,” were referred to the federally designated clearinghouse in suburban Washington that tracks online child sexual abuse. Last year, the center received more than 1,500. And authorities believe that the vast majority of sextortion cases are never reported.

There has been some success in catching perpetrators. In May, a California man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for coercing an 11-year-old girl “into producing child pornography” after meeting her through the online game “Clash of Clans.” A man in suburban Seattle got a 15-year sentence in 2015 for soliciting explicit imagery from three boys after posing as a teenager while playing “Minecraft” and “League of Legends.” An Illinois man received a 15-year sentence in 2017 after threatening to rape two boys in Massachusetts — adding that he would kill one of them — whom he had met over Xbox Live.

“The first threat is, ‘If you don’t do it, I’m going to post on social media, and by the way, I’ve got a list of your family members, and I’m going to send it all to them,’ ” said Matt Wright, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security. “If they don’t send another picture, they’ll say: ‘Here’s your address — I know where you live. I’m going to come kill your family.’”

The trauma can be overwhelming for the young victims. An FBI study reviewing a sample of sextortion cases found that more than one-quarter of them led to suicide or attempted suicide. In 2016, a Justice Department report identified sextortion as “by far the most significantly growing threat to children.”

Meeting gamers online

It makes sense the gaming world is where many predators would go: It’s where the children are. Almost every single teenage boy in America — 97% — plays video games, while about 83% of girls do, according to the Pew Research Center.

In many states, gaming counts as a team sport and can earn players a varsity letter. Colleges offer scholarships to elite gamers, and cities are racing to establish professional teams. The industry is enormously profitable, generating over $43 billion in revenue last year in the United States.

There are many ways for gamers to meet online. They can use built-in chat features on consoles like Xbox and services like Steam or connect on sites like Discord and Twitch. The games have become extremely social, and developing relationships with strangers on them is normal.

In many instances, the abusive relationships start in the games themselves. In other cases, adults posing as teenagers move conversations from gaming sites and chat rooms to platforms like Facebook Messenger, Kik and Skype, where they can communicate more privately.

“These virtual spaces are essentially hunting grounds,” said Mary Anne Franks, a professor at the University of Miami School of Law and president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a nonprofit group dedicated to combating online abuse.

One platform frequently used by predators is the video chat site Omegle; users need look no further than the site’s homepage to find that out. “Predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful,” the site advises. Omegle did not respond to requests for comment.

This fall, the FBI rolled out an awareness campaign in middle and high schools to encourage children to seek help when caught in an exploitive sexual situation. “Even if you accepted money or a game credit or something else, you are not the one who is in trouble,” material from the campaign explains.

All of it worries Bubba Gaeddert, executive director of the Varsity Esports Foundation, which gives high schools financial assistance to promote “healthy gaming habits” and develop students’ science and technology skills.

Every time there’s a new report of predatory behavior, he said, people ask, “Who’s to blame — schools, society, parents?”

“Well, it’s all of us.”

Playing with strangers

It was a gamer’s paradise. Last month, 35,000 people had registered for a video game conference in Atlanta called DreamHack, a weekendlong festival for fans to meet and play and for companies to showcase new offerings.

There were exhilarated gamers everywhere, some passed out on sofas from exhaustion.

Ben Halpert was not one of them. As he surveyed the exhibition space, he saw potential peril around every corner. Halpert runs Savvy Cyber Kids, a nonprofit focused on online safety, a subject he was there to talk about.

“Tech has made it easier for predators to get our kids faster and more efficiently,” he said, adding that it made children vulnerable by “normalizing communication with strangers.”

Today, even games meant for small children, like on “Roblox,” allow players to chat with others. His own daughter was just 6, Halpert said, when another player in a children’s animal game asked who she was.

Halpert had arranged to hold a panel on sextortion at DreamHack, but it proved difficult to find experts to join the discussion, he said. Some prominent cosplayers, a game community manager and a former esports professional sat onstage with him, but they focused on other problems like cyberbullying.

When he brought up grooming, the panelists fell silent or changed the subject.

The audience, too, was quiet. In a festival with tens of thousands of attendees, Halpert’s talk had attracted just a half-dozen.

“People don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Catching the predators

New Jersey police departments were flooded with phone calls from parents and teachers alarmed about pedophiles lurking on game sites and in chat rooms.

And so law enforcement officials from across the state took over a building near the Jersey Shore last year and started chatting under assumed identities as children.

In less than a week, they arrested 24 people.

Nearly “every game has a chat, so it’s hard for parents to keep track, even if they’re doing their homework,” said Lilianne Daniel, a deputy attorney general in New Jersey and one of the operation’s leaders. “So we realized there were these unregulated conversations happening.”

“We needed to take the next step,” said Christine Hoffman, an assistant attorney general who helped lead the sting.

Authorities did it again, this time in Bergen County, a suburb close to New York City. They made 17 arrests. And they did it once more, in Somerset County, toward the center of the state, arresting 19. One defendant was sentenced to prison, while the other cases are still being prosecuted.

After the sting, officials hoped to uncover a pattern that could help in future investigations. But they found none; those arrested came from all walks of life. Among them were a police officer, a teacher, a minister, a nurse, a bank manager, a mechanic, a waiter, a dental hygienist, a college student and a deliveryman.

“It cuts across all social and racial lines, across class lines — it cuts across every line,” Hoffman said. “There is no profile.”

When announcing the arrests, authorities highlighted “Fortnite,” “Minecraft” and “Roblox” as platforms where offenders began conversations before moving to chat apps. Nearly all those arrested had made arrangements to meet in person.

In a separate case in Ohio, the digital abuse of a young boy led to his physical abuse. The offender, Jason Gmoser, would encourage boys to show their genitals while on PlayStation, according to court records. Gmoser, who was found with more than 500  videos recorded while gaming with boys, often offered gift cards that could be used on the network.

He told detectives in 2014 that he spent years interacting with an 8-year-old who had appeared in several of the videos, including one in which the boy exposed himself and said he would “do anything” for a $20 gift card.

Gmoser traveled to Missouri to visit the boy and his family, showering them with gifts and paying some of their bills. On at least one trip, he said, he sexually abused the child. He is now serving a life sentence in a separate case, for running a child sexual abuse site on the dark web.

Separately, some gaming companies deploy automated systems they said can detect some grooming behaviors, including attempts to move a chat off platform. “Roblox,” for instance, uses software from Two Hat Security, a Canadian firm, designed to block explicit language and contact information.

The company takes other measures, a “Roblox” spokesman said, prohibiting users from asking about names and ages. For children under 13, the spokesman said, filters are more aggressive.

Microsoft, which owns Xbox and the popular game “Minecraft,” said it planned to release software early next year that could recognize some forms of grooming and sextortion. The company said it would offer the software to other tech businesses free of charge.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine