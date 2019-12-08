Kelseyville High School music teacher arrested in sexual assault of student

A Kelseyville High School music teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a student, authorities said.

Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Kelseyville High School on Friday at 9:30 p.m. of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student, Lt. Corey Paulich said in a statement.

Officers found the teacher, Cory Michael Cunningham, 38, of Kelseyville, who told police he had an intimate relationship with the student for the past several months, Paulich said.

Cunningham denied ever having sexual intercourse with the student, he added.

Cunningham was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of sending lewd material to a minor; genital penetration by foreign object; annoying or molesting a child; willful cruelty to a child; and destroying or concealing evidence. Cunningham was in custody Saturday with bail at $75,000.

“Our first priority is to safeguard students,” the Kelseyville Unified School District said in a news release Saturday.

Though the district declined to comment on details of the case, officials said students will be notified that Cunningham will remain out of the classroom while the matter is investigated. Counselors will be available if students need extra support, the statement said.

Cunningham is on paid administrative leave as a result of the arrest, said Dave McQueen, the district’s superintendent. If the District Attorney’s Office files charges, Cunningham’s leave will become unpaid.

