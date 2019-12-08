Man robs Rohnert Park credit union

A man robbed the Patelco Credit Union in Rohnert Park on Saturday morning, leaving with a undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

The man entered the credit union, located at 985 Golf Course Drive, at 10:07 a.m. and approached one of the tellers, police said.

He gave the teller a note demanding cash, but he did not mention having any weapon. The teller handed the man the cash and he left, walking across the parking lot towards to Foxtail Golf Course.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the suspect and has asked anyone with information about him to call 707-584-2630.