Subscribe

Man robs Rohnert Park credit union

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 7, 2019, 9:49PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man robbed the Patelco Credit Union in Rohnert Park on Saturday morning, leaving with a undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

The man entered the credit union, located at 985 Golf Course Drive, at 10:07 a.m. and approached one of the tellers, police said.

He gave the teller a note demanding cash, but he did not mention having any weapon. The teller handed the man the cash and he left, walking across the parking lot towards to Foxtail Golf Course.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the suspect and has asked anyone with information about him to call 707-584-2630.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine